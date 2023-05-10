Emerald Eats: Making Mother's Day pancakes with The Lakehouse Bellevue

The Lakehouse Bellevue stopped by Studio 13 Live on Wednesday to make Mother's Day pancakes!

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

Pinch sea salt

1 egg

¾ cup milk

½ cup greek yogurt

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 Tablespoon maple syrup

2 Tablespoons olive oil

Method:

In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, cinnamon and kosher salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk the egg, then whisk in the milk, greek yogurt, white wine vinegar, maple syrup and oil.

Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients.

Lightly oil a skillet and wipe off extra grease with a paper towel. Heat the skillet to medium low heat. Pour the batter into small circles. Cook the pancakes until the bubbles pop on the top and the bottoms are golden. Then flip them and cook until done. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve immediately with maple syrup. Don’t forget to get creative with add-ins!