Emerald Eats: Making some of Lost Lake's favorite dishes
SEATTLE - Lost Lake, a beloved diner in Seattle's Capitol HIll neighborhood, is celebrating 10 years
The restaurant's Chef Rigo Alfro stops by Studio 13 Live to make their Sweet Potato Hash and the Lost Lake Summer Salad.
Sweet Potato Hash
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup roasted sweet potatoes
- 1/4 cup diced bell peppers
- 1/4 cup diced onion
- 1/4 cup arugula
- Splash white wine
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 4 oz Andouille sausage or Soyrizo (optional)
- 2 each eggs (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat frying pan medium heat
- Add olive oil and sausage, cook for 2 minutes
- Add bell peppers, onions, and sweet potatoes, cook for another 3 minutes then add arugula
- Finish with seasoning and white wine
- Top with eggs cooked to your liking and garnish with micro greens or chives
(Lost Lake)
Lost Lake Summer Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 grilled peach
- Sliced strawberries
- 10 blueberries
- 1/2 navel orange
- 1 cup Spring mix
- 2 tbsp candied pecans
- 2 tbsp goat cheese
- 2 tbsp raspberry vinaigrette
Instructions:
- Cut Strawberries, oranges, and peach into bite sized pieces
- In a mixing bowl, add your spring mix, fresh ground black pepper and salt, and all other ingredients and mix with dressing of choice (raspberry vinaigrette)
- Plate it and garnish with slice of orange or watermelon radish