Seattle Sips: Making summer cocktails with Nick Mautone

Here's how to make Nick Mautone's delicious summer cocktails featured on Studio 13 Live.

Huckleberry Daiquiri Recipe:

Planning ahead:

The drunken huckleberry infusion needs at least one hour and are really best after one week. Depending on how many drinks you make, you are likely to have some drunken huckleberries left over. They can be refrigerated for up to three months…and by the way…they make a killer ice cream topping or flavoring for an "adult" milkshake!

Ingredients:

For the drunken huckleberry infusion:

2 pints fresh or frozen Huckleberries, gently rinsed

¼ cup sugar

16 oz. dark rum

2 oz. Licor 43

For the cocktail:

2 oz. dark rum

1 oz. Lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

1 oz of the Huckleberry/Rum Infusion or Echte Blackberry Liqueur or Sloe Gin or your favorite dark berry liqueur

Ice for serving

Method:

To prepare the drunken huckleberries, place the huckleberries in a large Ball jar or other container with a tight-fitting lid. Add the sugar, seal the container, and gently rotate the jar to mix the sugar and huckleberries. Add the rum and the Licor 43 and again rotate the jar to mix. The huckleberries will be ready to use after 1 hour but are better after 24 hours and even better after a week. Store in the refrigerator for up to three months.

When ready to serve, fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add rum, sour mix, and blackberry liqueur. Shake or stir vigorously until the shaker or pitcher is beaded with sweat and frosty and the mixture is frothy.

Place a few ice cubes in the two cocktail glasses and add 3 or 4 drunken huckleberries. Pour daiquiri over the ice and huckleberries. Serve immediately.

Peach Sangria Recipe:

Planning Ahead:

The base requires up to 1 hour in the refrigerator. Chill the wine, brandy, and peach nectar at least 30 minutes before preparing the sangria.

Ingredients:

4 peaches peeled and sliced

6 pieces whole star anise

6 cardamom pods

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla bean, split in half lengthwise

8 ounces boiling water

1/2 cup superfine sugar

4 ounces fresh orange juice (from about 1 orange)

3 ounces fresh lemon juice (from about 2 lemons)

2 ounces fresh lime juice (from about 2 limes)

Two 750-ml bottles white wine, chilled

16 ounces peach brandy, chilled

16 ounces peach nectar, chilled

Mint leaves, for garnish

Glassware:

Punch bowl or pitcher with wine glasses or punch cups

Place the star anise, cardamom, cinnamon, and vanilla bean in a punch bowl and pour over the boiling water. Add the sugar and stir until it has fully dissolved. Add the peaches and citrus juices and let steep in the refrigerator for up to one hour (the longer it steeps, the more the peach flavor will develop).

Method:

When ready to serve, add the wine, brandy, and nectar and stir until well blended. Float several mint leaves on top of the punch and serve.