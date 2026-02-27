UW to host Great Britain, Canada in 2026 Windermere Cup

The Brief The 40th annual Windermere Cup takes place May 2, 2026, on Seattle’s Montlake Cut. UW Rowing will face teams from Great Britain, Canada and Northeastern in the featured races. The event is part of Seattle’s Opening Day Regatta, a long-standing boating season tradition.



It's nearly time for the 40th annual Windermere Cup.

The featured rowing races on Seattle's Montlake Cut are happening on May 2, 2026, with the University of Washington hosting some fierce competition.

Washington Rowing will take on crews from men's and women's crews from the Great Britain National Team, the women's Canadian National Team and the Northeastern University men's team.

The British men are making their second appearance since winning back in 2014, with the women's Canadian National Team competing for the first time. The British women are rowing for the fifth time, having won in 1998 and 2022.

The Opening Day Regatta signifies the start of Seattle's boating season, and typically draws big crowds for the parade that comes after the race, held by the Seattle Yacht Club.

The Windermere Cup began back in 1987, made to showcase the excellence of the UW Rowing Program. Since its introduction, the event has become a cherished tradition, attracting teams from across the U.S. and world.

Last year, Washington’s men and women both won the Windermere Cup against New Zealand.

More details about the 2026 Windermere Cup can be found online.

