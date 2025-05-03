Seattle boating season kicking off with several Saturday events

The Brief Saturday, May 3, marks the beginning of Seattle's boat season. Along with a parade of boats, there will be several events to help residents ring in the season. The 2025 Windermere Cup will be underway just ahead of the parade.



A classic, annual Seattle event is back with the opening day of the 2025 boating season. This year, the weather will remain mostly mild with light showers earlier in the day.

The 104-year-old tradition at Montlake Cut continues Saturday as hundreds of boats fill up the waters to celebrate the Opening Day of Seattle Boating Season.

Big picture view:

The event is sponsored by the Seattle Yacht Club (SYC), and features a massive boat parade, the Windermere Cup, and many other family-friendly festivities.

Event schedule for Seattle Boat Season opening day

The Boat Parade itself begins at noon in Portage Bay at the west end of the Montlake Cut and ends at approximately 3:00 p.m. at Webster Point, according to the Seattle Yacht Club.

What's next:

For the parade, boats will gather at 8 a.m. on May 3. Then the crew races begin at 10:20 a.m. After those are done, the official parade begins at 12 p.m.

Boats will make their way through the cut until the last vessel enters at about 2:45 p.m. A few hours later, the awards and trophy ceremony will happen at 6 p.m.

More information on parade specifics and overall opening day information can be found at the Seattle Yacht Club parade page.

