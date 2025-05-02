Seattle weather: Light showers return for the weekend

The Brief After some cooler showers on Saturday, Seattle will get back to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week. Tuesday's highs will be nearing 80 degrees, the warmest day so far this year.



After enjoying plenty of sunshine and warmth for the last couple of days, a weak disturbance and front will swing through western Washington overnight Friday and early Saturday. Light rain will begin along the coast on Friday afternoon, but much of Puget Sound will be rainshadowed till early Saturday morning. Most spots will see drier conditions by the afternoon, except areas along the convergence zone.

A weak disturbance will push through tomorrow, bringing back light showers in the morning.

What's next:

We enjoyed highs in the 70s on Thursday and Friday, but they will take a bit of a dip on Saturday into the 50s. Winds will be breezy at times behind the cold front.

A cooler day is forecast for Saturday as a weak front passes through.

Boating season kicks off this weekend, but while the temperatures may be mild on some days, the water remains dangerously cold.

Water remains dangerously cold for the opening of boating season this weekend.

After some cooler showers on Saturday, Seattle will get back to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week. Tuesday's highs will be nearing 80 degrees, making that day the warmest we've seen so far this year.

After some showers on Saturday, Seattle will get back to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Subject identified after fire destroys bridge on Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

California mom released from ICE detention in Tacoma

Free Seattle Waterfront Shuttle returns, offering rides across downtown

JP Patches clown statue vandalized in Fremont, fans hope to make repairs

Why swimming in WA lakes right now could be deadly

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.