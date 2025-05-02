Seattle weather: Increasing clouds and late rain Friday

The Brief A warm Friday will soon give way to a weekend cold front. Showers can be expected around western Washington as the weather system moves inland. Good news is warm temperatures return early next week.



Friday will be warm with increasing cloud cover as the next wet system approaches Seattle.

A low pressure system and cold front will push through western Washington Friday night into Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A ridge of high pressure keeping western Washington sunny and warm will shift east Friday as a frontal system moves toward the coast. Showers are expected to develop on the Washington Coast during the evening commute.

When will rain return to the region?

Light rain will spread inland heading into the overnight period. Temperatures around the central and south Puget Sound will be close to 70 degrees, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the north Puget Sound.

Highs will be warm again in the Puget Sound area with increasing clouds. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

A cold front will push through western Washington overnight, leaving post-frontal showers in its wake on Saturday. We will see a mix of clouds, sunshine, and showers with noticeably cooler temperatures, in the 50s.

Light showers are expected in Western Washington Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday will be drier, sunnier and warmer as a ridge of high pressure re-develops over the region. It will be very warm by Tuesday, with temps back into the mid 70s.

After some showers on Saturday, Seattle will get back to sunshine and warmer temperatures next week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from the FOX 13 Seattle weather team.

