The 2025 Windermere Cup is happening in Seattle this weekend, with the highly-anticipated rowing event expected to draw hundreds of spectators.

This year, the University of Washington rowers are taking on the New Zealand National Team and Indiana University.

Keep reading for more details about the 39th annual Windermere Cup.

When is the 2025 Windermere Cup?

The Windermere Cup is on Saturday, May 3, with the first race scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

Where is the 2025 Windermere Cup?

The races take place on the Montlake Cut in Seattle, located near the University of Washington campus. Fans can catch the action for free from the north and south shores of the Cut, or from boats anchored along the log boom in Lake Washington.

What's happening at the 2025 Windermere Cup?

The prestigious rowing regatta features 25 different races with men's and women's crews. Each race lasts just a few minutes except the later ones, which includes showdowns for the Erickson Cascade Cup and coveted Windermere Cup trophy.

Following the races, the Seattle Yacht Club’s Boat Parade begins around noon. The event, marking the Opening Day of Boating Season, will have a variety of vessels decked out for this year's theme: Back to the 80's.

There is also an awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m., where the rowing champions will raise their trophies and celebrate in front of an electric crowd.

What's the history behind the Windermere Cup?

The Windermere Cup got its start in 1987, with the event made to showcase the excellence of the UW Rowing program, consistently producing top-tier athletes and memorable performances.

The Montlake Cut grew as a premier rowing venue, as the Cup brought some of the best competition in the world to Seattle to compete in the event. Since its introduction, the Windermere Cup has been a cherished Northwest tradition, hosting national and international crews every year.

Learn more about the races on the Windermere Cup website.

