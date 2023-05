Studio 13 Live is moving to 10am starting June 5th and who better to introduce the new time change than Pictionary’s Jerry O’Connell!

Since the premiere in January, we’ve been thrilled to give you the latest trending news, celebrity interviews, delicious recipes and the best of the Pacific Northwest. Catch us exploring more of what makes Washington amazing as we kick off our Summer Fun Tour!

