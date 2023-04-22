70s return to Seattle Friday!

Seattleites, get ready for seriously beautiful weather next week. Highs could soar into the 70s for the first time in six months this Friday! In fact, the 70s could stick around next weekend, too. There's plenty of time for the forecast to change, so stick with us.



There are approximately a million sporting events happening in Seattle today ;) If you're going to cheer on one of our beloved teams, bring a warm rain jacket or sweatshirt with you. There's a slight chance for a light shower or drizzle, but most will stay dry today. You can expect cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain returns late tonight and wraps up early Sunday morning. Tomorrow will also be gray and cool. Our second batch of rain this weekend arrives Sunday evening. Showers fall apart somewhat Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday don't look bad at all: we'll enjoy sunbreaks, drier weather and a modest warm-up. However, the real warm weather arrives Friday as temperatures boost to the low to mid 70s! The 70s could linger into Saturday and Sunday.



It's been 189 days since we've had temperatures in the 70s at Sea-Tac. The warmth will certainly be a treat after the coldest start to April since 2011.



Make plans now to enjoy the beautiful weather next weekend! Stay tuned for any changes.

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Meteorologist Abby Acone