Seattle weather: Dry conditions and warmer weather on the way

It took all day to warm into the upper 50s to low 60s around the region. Sea-Tac hit 60 at the airport. And just a reminder that our normal seasonal high for this time of year is now 72.

Overnight, skies start to clear out with temperatures cooling below average in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The area of low pressure that sat with us over the last few days finally will weaken and move along to the northeast allowing high pressure to settle in just in time for summer to kick into gear tomorrow.

As we wake up on the first day of summer, skies are partly sunny with clearing throughout the day.

Highs on Wednesday jump to near normal for Seattle with slightly cooler highs for the North Sound.

Thursday's highs are even warmer, landing in the upper 70s across Puget Sound. We are keeping an eye on the chance for thunderstorms to fire up over the mountains tomorrow late afternoon/evening.

The first weekend of summer promises dry and above-average highs with plenty of blue sky! Enjoy!

Have a great week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

