A few showers to start, drier afternoon Friday

Today we have seen scattered showers along with several inches of mountain snow. River levels continue to recede this evening, with most levels below flood stage.

Currently, a Flood Warning remains in effect only for the Chehalis River. A Flood Watch is also in effect near the Shelton area for the Skokomish River near Potlatch in anticipation of more rain over the weekend.

Scattered showers will continue overnight into early Friday. Overnight lows will be cooler in the upper 30s.

A few showers to start the day, but most of the rain will be gone by lunchtime and through the evening.

Highs Friday will be in the mid 40s, slightly below average and we might be lucky enough to see some sunbreaks before the sun goes down.

A stronger system will move in for the weekend, bringing more rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Skies will dry out early Monday with more sunbreaks into Tuesday.



