All-Star Game Day Forecast: Afternoon sunshine and mild

If you're planning on heading down to the game tomorrow - the weather should be awesome! We'll kick off the day with gray skies, but they'll break for more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the mid-70s and quickly full back into the 60s around sunset (9:06 pm). Here is a look at your All-Star Game Day forecast:

Temperatures will be below normal (77F) but comfortable on Monday. Here is a look at your daytime highs:

We'll have a similar forecast on Wednesday with the morning cloud cover and temperatures in the mid-70s. We'll begin to see *more sunshine on Thursday as temperatures rise into the upper-70s.

Thursday will also be a wonderful day to check out the Northern Lights! If you're able to get away from the city, you'll have a wonderful opportunity to see it because we're expecting mainly clear skies.

WESTERN WASHINGTON RECAP:

Before I leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast, I want to recap what happened in eastern/central Washington on Monday. A line of severe storms developed (severe thunderstorms were issued) along US 2 and caused lots of damage. A tornado was reported along with numerous hail, wind, and flooding reports.

We'll remain quiet this week with temperatures ranging in the 70s and 80s. Here is a look at your 7-day forecast: