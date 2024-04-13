Above-average April warmth for Seattle

Once the clouds lift in the Puget Sound, plentiful sunshine is on tap throughout the afternoon. Highs this weekend will soar into the mid 60s for the greater Seattle region.

Check out the highs for this afternoon:

The weather will hold up beautifully for all sorts of events around the region, including the Mariners, the Puyallup Spring Fair, the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, spring skiing or just heading to the park or playground with the family.

The roof should be open for the Mariners games today and Sunday; however, it might be closed on Monday evening if showers develop. Stay tuned on Tuesday's forecast: while showers that day look to wrap in the morning, the timing of the wet weather could change.

The latest pollen count in Seattle is registering "trees" as moderate. Weeds and grasses have yet to show up this year (trust me: those buggers will make their appearance later this season!).

Light showers return to Western Washington Monday. The Cascade "gap" communities (e.g. North Bend) could be breezy Monday, too. Temperatures drop by a solid ten degrees from Sunday to Monday. There might be extremely light mountain snow in places as well Monday into Tuesday as the cooler air arrives.

A shower may linger into Tuesday, but there's uncertainty about how the day will play out. Highs remain in the mid 50s.

Warmth builds back into the region Wednesday. Highs reach about 70 on Friday!

Take good care and enjoy our spectacular, sparkling sunshine today!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone