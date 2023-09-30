Beautiful fall weekend ahead for Western Washington

Sunshine and warming temperatures return to Western Washington this weekend after a very wet week.

We are seeing some patchy morning cloud cover, but most spots should see the clouds evaporate by midday, leading to a beautiful sunny afternoon.

With high pressure in place, Sunday will also be looking gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures a bit warmer, in the mid 60s.

The next round of showers hits early Monday morning and will continue through the first half of the day. This does not look like an impressive system, only bringing scattered showers to the area.

Temps look to warm up heading into late next week. We could see 70s again later in the week and into next weekend.