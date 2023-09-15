Seattle weather: Beautiful final weekend of summer

Soak up the beautiful sunshine on this final weekend of summer! The autumnal equinox happens Friday, September 22 at 11:49 p.m. locally.

Highs today lift to the upper 70s to mid 80s depending on the neighborhood. After tracking isolated pockets of fog this morning, we're expecting tons of sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures in Seattle will be about ten degrees above average.

Keep in mind: fire danger will be elevated today and tomorrow, especially over the mountains. Do everything in your power to avoid starting fires!

Tomorrow, high level clouds push into Western Washington as temps cool slightly to the mid to upper 70s. There might be some high level haze as well; however, we don't expect dips to air quality at this time.



Partly sunny skies are on the way for Sunday as highs cool.

Monday through Wednesday, temperatures sag below normal. Mostly cloudy skies are on tap Monday. We'll enjoy partly sunny skies on Tuesday. We can't rule out spotty showers on Wednesday. Thursday turns sunnier and warmer.

