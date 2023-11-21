Seattle weather: Beautiful forecast for Thanksgiving week

Get ready for a seriously gorgeous forecast for Thanksgiving week! There are a few minor weather concerns over the next several days, but we're not expecting big, sweeping impacts.



For the overnight time frame, strong gusts may continue for some of the Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend). Winds should ease after 7 a.m. So far, we've had a gust of 47 mph reported in North Bend. Gusts reached at least 42 mph near Morton. In general, gusts are most likely to range under 40 mph overnight. We can't rule out spotty power outages or minor tree damage.

Early tomorrow, freezing fog is possible once again for neighborhoods in the South Sound. Otherwise, we're forecasting mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with rain returning in the evening. There's a small chance for snowflakes over Stevens and White Passes tomorrow night, but accumulations would be minimal there if anything. Unless something changes, we're only anticipating rain at Snoqualmie Pass - not snow.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving will start with cloudy skies. If you're doing a turkey trot run or playing football in the morning, bundle up! Clouds will lift for afternoon sunshine. The weather will be chilly but dry for the Hawks game at 5:20 Thanksgiving night.

For the most part, Friday should be sunny all day.



Freezing fog could be an issue during the mornings of Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Once the clouds lift, breathtaking sunshine will reappear during the afternoons.

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)







