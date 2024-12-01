Chilly, foggy start to Seattle workweek, afternoon sunshine Monday

Skies today were nice and clear with plenty of sunshine, but highs stayed a little below average.

With skies staying clear this evening, temperatures will drop overnight into the low 30s. We will also see areas of dense fog through Monday morning. Skies will stay clear and dry through midweek.

It will be a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Many locations in the lowlands and foothills will be even cooler, so watch for freezing slick spots and frost.

It will be a foggy start with areas of low clouds around Western Washington on Monday morning. Watch for areas of dense fog, especially in the south sound.

Skies will clear in the afternoon with high temperatures staying on the cool side.

Skies will remain chilly and clear through midweek. Overnight fog and frosty conditions are possible. Rain returns Thursday through the weekend with higher snow levels.