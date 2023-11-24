Chilly overnight; Sunny & Cool for Apple Cup Saturday

A chilly afternoon with plenty of sunshine! Highs today were in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with areas of patchy fog.

The south sound and southwest interior will most likely see the thickest fog and cool temperatures, so be aware of patchy frost and slick spots.

Fog could linger if you are up early for the Apple Cup, but skies are looking clear and dry for kickoff at 1pm at Husky Stadium.

Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure continues to influence the PNW weather, leaving us with the cool clear pattern into early next week.

High temperatures will stay in the 40s with chilly overnight lows. Next chance of rain returns late next week/weekend.



