Seattle weather: Clouds, cooler temperatures and few light showers Tuesday

After a few clouds to start the morning, Monday turned into a beautiful sunny day.

Highs today were milder compared to the weekend with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight we will start with clear skies and cooler temperatures, lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Clouds will increase into Tuesday morning.

Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day on Tuesday, with a few sprinkles possible. Showers will increase along the coast by the afternoon with rain staying mainly west.

The rainfall forecast is looking very bleak, with most of the rain along the coast, and less than a quarter of an inch.

With more cloud cover and an upper level trough digging southward, temperatures will be cooler. Highs Tuesday will only be in the low 60s, well below seasonal average.

Clouds will stick around Tuesday evening into early Wednesday, but drier skies and sunshine will return. A nice rain break will stick around through part of Friday. Shower chances increase late Friday into the weekend. Fall officially starts Sunday at 5:43 a.m.!