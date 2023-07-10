Cloudy and cooler temps ahead through midweek

A stronger onshore push of cooler air and cloud cover will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday afternoon.

Today's refreshing weather will also bring a chance for thunderstorms in the Cascades and in Central Washington this afternoon.

I don't expect much sunshine today, but there will be pockets of partly cloudy skies as we get into the late afternoon and early evening.

Here's a look at the HRRR model at 4:00 PM. Notice some sunbreaks in the central sound with heavy showers and thunderstorms near Wenatchee and Chelan.

It's a big night in SoDo! The Major League Baseball Home Run Derby starts at 5:00 PM and the weather should be fantastic. Temps will be around 72 degrees as the derby starts with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday through Thursday, expect fewer morning clouds and more afternoon sunshine. Temps will warm back to around average as a result. High pressure will build in Friday and Saturday sending high temps back into the 80s.