Cloudy with a chance for mountain thunderstorms Monday

Western Washington will start the work week mainly dry with cloudy skies and cool temps. Much warmer temperatures and more sunshine are heading our way Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low pressure system offshore will continue to push south along the Oregon Coast today. That will spin up some precipitation on the east side of the Cascades with a chance for showers and thunderstorms over the mountains. Highs today in the lowlands of Western Washington will be around 60 degrees.

The best chance for showers in the lowlands will be in the north sound where a few showers could spin off the Cascades. The central and south sound will remain mainly dry.

On average, May turns warmer and drier, with under two inches of precipitation on average. Average high temperatures warm to around 70 degrees by the end of the month and 80 and 90 degree days are certainly possible.

For the next week, temperatures will be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride. High pressure will take over Tuesday and Wednesday bringing in more sunshine and highs in the 70s. Later this week, wet and cooler weather returns with temps in the mid 50s by Friday.