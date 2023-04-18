Seattle weather: Cold and breezy Tuesday in Western Washington

Another wet and windy system is sweeping through Western Washington Tuesday, bringing cool temperatures as well.

Strong wind gusts hit Western Washington Tuesday morning, peaking at 52 mph at Whidbey Island.

Showers will continue this afternoon and evening with the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds, sunshine and rain.

April remains cool as we move forward this week. In fact, this is the coldest start to April since 2011 and the 8th coldest on record at Sea-Tac.

Wednesday will bring another round of showers and potential thunderstorms, but the afternoon looks drier. Another round of showers arrives Thursday evening, but most of Friday is looking dry for now. The best chance for hitting 60 degrees this week will be on Saturday.