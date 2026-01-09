Port Orchard, WA police seek person of interest in teen's disappearance

The Brief Port Orchard police are searching for a person of interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Ashlynn Hanley, missing since Dec. 10. Detectives say she was last seen getting into a black 2011 Buick Enclave driven by 45-year-old Lavelle Cotton, who is now being sought. Ashlynn’s whereabouts remain unknown, and police urge anyone who sees her, Cotton, or the vehicle to call 911 or submit a tip.



Port Orchard Police are asking for the public's help to find a person of interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Ashlynn Hanley.

She has been missing since she was last seen on Dec. 10, 2025, getting into a 2011 black Buick Enclave with WA license #CPL3118.

Lavelle Cotton, Ashlynn Hanley, and 2011 black Buick Enclave

The vehicle is registered to 45-year-old Lavelle Cotton (aka "Money Making Prince") and detectives say he was driving it when she got into the vehicle.

He is believed to be in the Tacoma area or possibly King County. If you spot either of them or his Buick, please call 911 immediately.

Detectives believe finding him will lead to locating Ashlynn. They have spoken with him on the phone, but he has refused to come in to meet with them.

He has a warrant for his arrest in Lewis County for a separate case.

In 1995, Cotton shot and killed a 7-year-old girl in Seattle when he was 13 years old. She was caught in the crossfire while he and two others were trying to collect a drug debt. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In 2015, he pleaded guilty to smuggling a pound of meth and two ounces of cocaine into Missoula, Montana. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

If you know where police can find Cotton or Ashlynn and wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. Text the info through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free, go to P3Tips.com, or call 1-800-222-8477. You will never be asked to give your name.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest and charge filed in the case.

You can also submit tips to POPDTips@PortOrchardWa.gov.

