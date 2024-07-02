Seattle weather: Comfortable two days, heat wave hits this weekend

High pressure offshore will move over the Pacific Northwest later this week, sending temperatures soaring into the 90s this weekend.

The next two days will be comfortable with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures forecast for Western Washington Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Just hours after deadly Hurricane Beryl pummeled the Windward Islands with devastating winds and a powerful storm surge as a major Category 4 storm, Beryl strengthened even further, reaching Category 5 strength on Monday evening and shattering the record for the earliest Category 5 hurricane observed in the Atlantic basin.

The hurricane will hit Jamaica on Wednesday, and should weaken to a Category 3 or Category 4 when it hits.

Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a category 5 hurricane early Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The 4th of July looks fantastic in Seattle with temperatures in the low 80s for highs, and around 70 degrees by fireworks time.

As the ridge of high pressure moves overhead and strengthens, temperatures will soar on Friday into the upper 80s.

A strong ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Saturday and Sunday will be toasty. Sunday could be a record setting day, with temps in the low 90s. The record for Sunday is 90 degrees, set in 2010.

90+ degree days are becoming more common in Seattle. From 1945-2014, Seattle had not recorded more than nine 90 degree days in any given year. Since 2015, there have been three years with over ten 90 degree days, including the all-time record of 13 days in 2022.

The number of days Seattle has hit 90 degrees or warmer for the past 11 years. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As the area heats up this weekend, remember to find ways to cool down. The FOX 13 Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Sunday, the third day of our heatwave. Fire danger will also be elevated this weekend as humidity levels drop and temperatures soar.