Seattle weather: Cool, foggy and sunny Thanksgiving ahead

After the rain clears out overnight, we're expecting dry, quiet and beautiful weather for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!

Tonight, a weak cold front is tracking through Western Washington. It's slightly breezy over the mountains. By 6-7 a.m. Wednesday, drier weather will resume. Because of the cozy insulation of clouds overnight, temperatures will stay elevated, only dropping to the low to mid 40s.

Highs Wednesday will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. A gray, overcast morning will give way to a sunny, lovely afternoon.

Cloudy skies and pockets of fog are in store for Thanksgiving morning. If you're running a turkey trot race or playing football in the morning, dress in warm layers. Once the clouds lift, spectacular sunshine will reappear. For those heading to the Hawks game, bring gloves and a beanie!



Friday's forecast is looking good for hearty shoppers looking for Black Friday deals. Decadent sunshine is on tap.



Patchy fog (even freezing fog) is a possibility Saturday morning, but abundant sunshine returns in the afternoon. If you're going to the Apple Cup in the afternoon (Go Cougs!!!), bring a warm puffy coat or sweater.



The pattern of freezing fog, cold mornings and sunny afternoons lasts through next week.



By the way, King Tides are expected to start along the far Washington coast this weekend. King tides will spread into the Strait and Puget Sound by Tuesday, November 28. Right now, we don't expect the same amount of flooding that we saw with the King Tides in late December of 2022. That's because we're not forecasting an intense area of low pressure to move overhead at the same time as the high tides. Instead, the atmosphere through at least Monday is looking quiet. We'll let you know if anything changes!

Meteorologist Abby Acone

