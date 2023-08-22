Cooler and cloudier Tuesday, evening showers

A weak system will bring cooler temperatures and scattered rain showers to Western Washington Tuesday.

Afternoon high temperatures will stay cooler than average, in the low to mid 70s for most spots.

With onshore flow, the smoke impacting Western Washington has pushed out of the area. Air quality has greatly improved. Tuesday morning, it was in the green (good) category in almost all lowland locations. Smoke will stay east of the Cascades through Wednesday. Thursday, weak offshore flow could bring some upper level smoke back to the Puget Sound area and increase fire danger over the Cascades.

The remnants of Hurricane Hilary will continue to impact Eastern Washington Tuesday. The rain will hit some areas hard hit by wildfires the past few days near Spokane, but we will be watching for thunderstorms associated with this band of heavier showers.

Looking ahead, temps will warm again late this week with highs into the mid 80s this weekend. We will be watching for thunderstorms in the Cascades Friday through the weekend.