Cooler, cloudier weather in Seattle on Tuesday with showers returning

By and
Published  October 8, 2024 11:15am PDT
Tuesday will have scattered showers, breezy winds at times

As our next cold front moves in Tuesday, a few showers will return with cooler temperatures.

SEATTLE - After temperatures soared to the 70s on Monday in Seattle, temperatures today cool to the 60s for most backyards.

Showers raced through parts of Puget Sound earlier this morning. Only spotty showers are in the forecast through the rest of the day today. The damp weather will primarily favor the mountains, coast and the North Sound. However, we can’t rule it out happening elsewhere.

While a stray shower or two could linger early Wednesday, the greater Seattle area will enjoy quieter and drier weather tomorrow.

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine tomorrow. Partly sunny skies continue on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend will likely be dry with highs nudging closer to 70 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are on repeat through Monday.

We’re not just tracking the forecast for Seattle. We’re also watching Hurricane Milton closely. It’s forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. Storm surge could be unprecedented in the Tampa Bay area. Heavy rain and damaging winds are other big concerns. Stick with us as we monitor the situation.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan