Cooler, cloudier weather in Seattle on Tuesday with showers returning

After temperatures soared to the 70s on Monday in Seattle, temperatures today cool to the 60s for most backyards.

Showers raced through parts of Puget Sound earlier this morning. Only spotty showers are in the forecast through the rest of the day today. The damp weather will primarily favor the mountains, coast and the North Sound. However, we can’t rule it out happening elsewhere.

Temperatures will rise to the 60s across Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While a stray shower or two could linger early Wednesday, the greater Seattle area will enjoy quieter and drier weather tomorrow.

Showers could bubble up in Western Washington Tuesday due to a low pressure system to the north of Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine tomorrow. Partly sunny skies continue on Thursday and Friday.

Once the wet weather wraps today, drier conditions will follow on Wednesday and Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This weekend will likely be dry with highs nudging closer to 70 degrees. Mostly sunny skies are on repeat through Monday.

Highs range in the 60s throughout the seven day forecast in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’re not just tracking the forecast for Seattle. We’re also watching Hurricane Milton closely. It’s forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane on Florida’s west coast late Wednesday or early Thursday. Storm surge could be unprecedented in the Tampa Bay area. Heavy rain and damaging winds are other big concerns. Stick with us as we monitor the situation.

Unprecedented storm surge is possible in the Tampa Bay area due to Hurricane Milton. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Florida's west coast is bracing for Hurricane Milton making landfall late Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

