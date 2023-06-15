Seattle weather: Cooling off with a showery Father's Day weekend ahead

A beautiful Thursday across the region. Highs went soaring into the low to mid-70s. Sea-Tac hit 72 at the airport with slightly warmer temps to the southwest.

Our forecast changes pretty quick heading into the Father's Day weekend. Get ready for cloudy, cool, & showery conditions to return.

Overnight skies start off partly clear, but clouds will usher in as we push towards sunrise at 5:12am. Temperatures land near our seasonal average of 53 for the metro.

Clouds continue to push inland Friday for an overcast day and by late afternoon/early evening, we expect a few light showers to roll across the Sound.

Temperatures Friday cool into the upper 60s, a few degrees below average.

The cooler highs along with cloudy skies will stay through the weekend along with more showers each day. Check out Sunday, Father's Day, as temperatures dramatically drop into the mid to upper 50s. This will feel more like an overnight low temperature rather than a daytime high.

We can thank an area of low pressure dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska for the cooler and showery forecast this weekend. Not only will Sunday feel chilly we'll see showers pick up around the region.

Snow levels Sunday will fall to near 4,500' for the Cascades with rain and snow possible with a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs land near 35. Brr!

A few showers hang with us through the start of the workweek along with much cooler highs near 60.

By Wednesday, the official kick-off to Summer, we'll start to rebound with a drier and warmer forecast. Enjoy!

Have a great end to the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

