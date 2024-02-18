Cozy, gray and damp Sunday for Seattle

Grab a cozy sweatshirt and a hot cup of coffee: it'll be a quintessential Seattle day with gray skies and occasional light showers. Sunshine will grace our skies by Thursday.

This afternoon, highs will reach the mid to upper 40s for most. A few will enjoy mild temps reaching the low 50s. While spotty showers could race through Western Washington through the middle part of the day, mostly dry skies are likely by 3 o'clock this afternoon.

Important note: there could be dangerous sneaker waves over the South Washington Coast. These treacherous waves have the potential to sweep people off of rocks and jetties and into the water. Keep a healthy distance from the coastline today!

Earlier this morning, light snow fell over some of the ski resorts and mountain passes. The mountain highways could be icy at times. Unfortunate news for avid skiers and snowboarders: we're not expecting much snow over the mountains this week. There could be an on-and-off, isolated light rain/snow mix today through Sunday, but this week is looking mainly dry with temperatures slightly above average around the region.

Here's some good news: next week (the week of February 26th) is looking much cooler and wetter than this week. As of now, the forecast models are predicting rounds of snow for the mountains next week. This is desperately needed given our disappointing snowpack so far this season. A mountain snowpack is critical to our environment and ecosystem. When there's robust snow in the mountains, it can help delay the start to fire season come late spring and summer.

Monday and Tuesday will trend cloudy with periodic light showers. I can't rule out a stray shower Wednesday, but some lovely sunbreaks could make an appearance in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will feature plentiful afternoon sunshine; however, the mornings could be chilly and extremely foggy. Afternoon highs will lift into the mid 50s! Don't get used to it - like I mentioned above, cooler air returns next week :)

Take good care. We're so thankful for you!

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

