Damp, chilly weather to clear out of Seattle today

The damp and chilly weather Western Washington experienced on Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be short-lived. Drier and sunnier weather takes over this afternoon.

Highs today will be noticeably warmer than Tuesday's temperatures. In fact, Sea-Tac Airport created a new record yesterday for the coldest high temperature for the date, only reaching 52 degrees. Tuesday was the coolest day that Seattle has experienced in the second half of May since 2013. This afternoon, temperatures lift to the upper 50s to low 60s.

Highs crest into the low 60s this afternoon. Early downpours will clear for afternoon sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon and evening, showers will linger over the Cascades, but other backyards see a drying trend.

Temperatures this afternoon max out in the low to mid 60s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will be lovely with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

Light, isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday, but most neighborhoods will wind up dry.

Showers taper later today. Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are on tap Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mild weather is in store for Sunday and Memorial Day. The former will be cloudy. Monday will offer highs nearing 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. A mix of sunshine and clouds will continue on Tuesday.

Hope you have a wonderful day! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Highs will range in the 60s each day this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan