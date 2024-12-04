Seattle weather: Dense Fog Advisory and chilly temps through Thursday morning

After a cool and sunny afternoon for some, foggy and chilly conditions continue this evening around western Washington.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Puget Sound Area through 10 a.m. Thursday. Watch for patchy freezing fog, slick spots & visibility below half a mile at times.

Temperatures today struggled to get out of the 30s as fog and low clouds persisted. The high temperature for Seattle was over 10 degrees below seasonal average.

Overnight lows this week have been chilly. The coolest night was Tuesday, dropping into the upper 20s. We will slowly start to see milder temperatures by the end of the week.

Lows tonight will again drop to freezing for many spots, so freezing fog and slick spots are possible.

Dense fog and low clouds will be around to start the day, with more afternoon clouds as high pressure slowly moves out, and our next system moves in from offshore. A few sprinkles are possible along the coast.

Highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow, back to the mid to upper 40s. We will start to see better mixing, meaning less fog into the late hours.

We will see a better chance of rain later Friday into Saturday with increasing wind as well. A cold front will move through Saturday, bringing the snow levels back down to the passes for Sunday.