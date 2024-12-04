Seattle weather: Dry, cool and foggy Wednesday

The Puget Sound area will return to a pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine on Wednesday, with showers returning to the forecast by Friday.

Calm, cool, and dry weather will continue Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure remains overhead. We are seeing areas of freezing fog this morning, which could result in some slick spots for the morning commute.

Light winds and high pressure overhead are also leading to stagnant air at the surface. Air quality could be impacted Wednesday, especially for those with respiratory issues.

Morning fog and afternoon sunshine will be the weather pattern once again Wednesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The weather pattern will shift on Thursday as a very weak band of showers tries to push inland. Most of the precipitation will break up and dissipate as it moves onshore, but we could see a few isolated showers by midday in the Puget Sound area.

Light rain showers will impact the Washington Coast Thursday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday and Saturday, a more organized system will bring a better chance for widespread rain showers in the lowlands.

Snow levels will remain high through midday Saturday, but they will drop quickly below pass levels heading into Saturday evening and Sunday.

Snow levels will remain high through Saturday morning, but will quickly drop below pass levels by Saturday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Next week will bring another round of dry and cool weather.

It will be mainly dry for the Puget Sound area through Thursday, with showers expected by Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

