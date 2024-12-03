Seattle weather: Lows in the 20s and 30s, with dense morning fog

After the fog cleared, we saw some nice sunshine and a beautiful sunset over downtown Seattle.

After the fog cleared, we saw some nice sunshine and a beautiful sunset over downtown Seattle.

It was another chilly afternoon, with temperatures only reaching the low 40s. It was still well below the seasonal average for the beginning of December.

It was another chilly afternoon, with temperatures only reaching the low 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures tonight will once again drop below freezing for most of Western Washington. Watch for areas of freezing fog as well.

Temperatures tonight will once again drop below freezing for most of Western Washington.

Another round of fog for Wednesday morning, but skies will clear a little faster with more afternoon sunshine.

Another round of fog for Wednesday morning, but skies will clear a little faster with more afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, peaking in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be sunnier into the afternoon as well.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Wednesday, peaking in the mid to upper 40s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow levels have been high with an inversion in place this week. We will see snow levels remain high (7000-9000') as moisture moves in Friday. A cold front will sweep through Saturday, dropping snow levels to 3000-3500' by Saturday evening. Mountain snow is expected for the passes from Sunday into Monday.

Snow levels have been high with an inversion in place this week. We will see snow levels remain high as moisture moves in Friday.

As high pressure starts to weaken Wednesday and the next upper level trough moves in, we will start to see some changes to the forecast. Clouds and a slight chance of showers return Thursday, with the best chance of rain before noon. A warm front moves in Friday bringing more widespread rain and milder temperatures. The trailing cold front arrives Saturday, which will bring more rain and breezy conditions.

As high pressure starts to weaken Wednesday and the next upper level trough moves in, we still start to see some changes to the forecast.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pierce County woman claims self-defense in husband's killing

FOB Sushi to reopen Tuesday after closure over viral TikTok

87-year-old man accused of stabbing wife to death in Bellevue, WA

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

Family remembers teen victim after DNA helps crack 1988 WA cold case

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, meeting threshold for FEMA aid

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.