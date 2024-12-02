Seattle weather: Another chilly night with dense fog into Tuesday

Temperatures remained chilly today as highs struggled to get out of the low 40s, and fog was stubborn through the evening.

Temperatures remained chilly today as highs struggled to get out of the low 40s, and fog was stubborn through the evening.

It was a chilly day with highs only reaching the low 40s, which was almost 10 degrees below seasonal average.

It was a chilly day with highs only reaching the low 40s, which was almost 10 degrees below seasonal average.

As we talk about cold, we just started meteorological winter (Dec. 1)! Astronomical winter, which is what we typically think of as the start of winter, starts at the end of the month!

As we talk about cold, we have actually just started meteorological winter, but astronomical winter actually starts at the end of the month!

It will be another foggy start Tuesday, with areas of dense and possible freezing fog. Skies will be clear above the fog, but the low clouds will be slow to clear again.

It will be another foggy start Tuesday, with areas of dense and possible freezing fog. Skies will be clear above the fog, but the low clouds will be slow to clear again.

Cool temperatures will stick around Tuesday with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Monday.

Cool temperatures will stick around Tuesday with temperatures a few degrees warmer than Monday.

Skies will remain foggy in the morning with slow afternoon clearing through Wednesday. The next round of rain returns Thursday for light showers and high snow levels. A warm front will push through Friday with high snow levels through Saturday. Saturday will still be mild with winds a little breezy, but snow levels will drop by the evening. Cooler temperatures and heavy mountain snow is possible to end the weekend.

Skies will remain foggy in the morning with slow afternoon clearing through Wednesday. The next round of rain returns Thursday.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA 2-year-old loses foot to lawnmower at daycare, DCYF revokes license

Judge dismisses recall petition against Seattle School Board member Liza Rankin

King County hits $11 million in storm damage, eligible for federal aid

Rape suspect arrested in Graham, WA after standoff prompts school lockdown

Tacoma firefighter union fears budget cuts will be dangerous, costly to city

New fines coming in 2025 for WA license plate law

Ted Bundy lawyer reveals what 'totally fascinates' him about Bryan Kohberger case

Missing Oregon hiker found dead; estranged husband arrested for murder

Shed fire turns deadly in Lynnwood, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 li