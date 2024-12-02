New fines coming in 2025 for WA license plate law

A Washington law has been on the books for some time, though unclear language had kept punishment at bay.

The law, RCW 46.16A.200, relates to obscuring your license plates from view, detection, or cameras. While objects like decals have long been clearly in violation of the law, a recent update added license plate covers to the list.

Starting January 1, 2025, having a cover over your plate will result in a fine. Since June 2024, the law has stated violators will only be given a written warning, with information about the law and further penalties that will begin in 2025.

"Some will say, well, ‘that that’s protecting my plate, and it looks nice…the problem is that it is altering that plate. And most of the time, especially at night, the plate is unreadable if there’s a cover on it," said Washington State Police Trooper Rick Johnson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Driver arrested after DUI crash on I-5 near Milton, WA

Spotify Wrapped 2024: When can users expect their end-of-year recap?

Biden pardons son Hunter’s gun, tax charges

Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees lights up in Tacoma

When does winter really start? It depends on who you ask

WA teen's cold case murder solved 36 years later through DNA tech

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.