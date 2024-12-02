Seattle weather: Foggy, cool mornings with afternoon sun

A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest will continue to bring dry and cool conditions to Western Washington through the middle of the week.

Widespread fog spread into the Puget Sound lowlands Monday morning with some areas experiencing under a tenth of a mile of visibility. The fog and low level cloud cover may take a while to burn off, but most areas should see sunshine again Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly, with highs in the mid 40s.

Morning fog and afternoon sunshine will be the pattern on Monday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Dry conditions will continue through Wednesday with a similar pattern of morning fog and afternoon sunshine.

Fog returns to the forecast Tuesday morning in the Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We’ll see changes to the pattern on Thursday as the ridge of high pressure weakens. Rain showers will arrive sometime Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday and Saturday. Sunday is looking drier.

The best shot at seeing snow over the passes will be on Saturday, as snow levels drop to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet.

Dry weather continues through Thursday morning in the greater Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)

