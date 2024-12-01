Dry, sunny and foggy weather forecast for the Seattle region this week

After a frozen morning with many backyards plummeting to or near the freezing mark, we’re predicting several more mornings of chilly temperatures this week in Seattle.



One concern this week will be the potential for freezing fog during the mornings Monday through Wednesday in some communities. This is most likely near the Cascades and across fog-prone valleys (including the South Sound and the Southwest Interior).

Where this happens, there could be icy spots on bridges and overpasses.

Freezing fog is possible in the greater Seattle area the next couple of nights and mornings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

At times this week, the fog could be very stubborn and persistent – taking until the early afternoons to lift. For some neighborhoods, the fog could reform shortly after sunset.



Highs this week will be chilly – only ranging in the 40s going forward.

Highs will reach the upper 40s for most communities in the greater Seattle region on Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality is dropping slightly because of our stagnant weather pattern: it’s easy to trap light amounts of smoke from wood-burning stoves. You might notice air quality readings dipping to "moderate" or "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

The worst air quality will be during the nighttime with some improvements possible during the day. This won’t be a major issue, but it might slightly impact those who are sensitive to pollution. We’re watching for updates from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.



This week, we’ll be dry until Thursday. Showers then linger into next weekend.

High pressure will give us dry weather today in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful rest of your Sunday!



Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

