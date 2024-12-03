Seattle weather: Rain returns later this week

Happy Tuesday!

Starting off with areas of dense fog, similar to what we've experienced over the last several days. This afternoon, we should see some sunshine with dry conditions.

These are pockets of dense fog, rather than widespread fog. Everett, Tukwila and Snoqualmie Pass have seen the worst visibility levels this morning.

Temperatures will continue to be below the average for this time of year in the low 40s. Typically, we'd see temperatures near 50.

We'll have a small window to warm the afternoon highs come Friday and Saturday. It will be a slow climb to get there over the next couple of days.

With the warmer temperatures comes the potential for scattered rain showers in the forecast. These could arrive as early as Thursday.

Have a great day!

