Seattle weather: Dense freezing fog possible again Wednesday morning

Dense freezing fog led to problems on Puget Sound area roadways Tuesday morning. More freezing fog is expected Wednesday for the morning commute.

This was the view after the sun came up in Olympia Tuesday. Some areas in the south sound dealt with less than a tenth of a mile of visibility. A dense fog advisory and a freezing fog advisory was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning.

Most spots will break through that fog this afternoon with cold sunshine on tap for the second half of the day. There are some areas in the south sound which may get stuck under the low clouds for most of the day. High temperatures will be running about five degrees below average.

Wednesday will bring a repeat of morning freezing fog and afternoon sunshine. Make sure you allow some extra time for your morning commute, as you'll likely need to scrape your windshield again.

Wednesday night into Thursday, the ridge of high pressure will shift east, opening the door to a series of wet systems. The first round will hit sometime Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Friday night into Saturday, snow levels could be low enough to produce snow at the mountain passes. Snow levels will be hovering around 3,000 feet Friday night. That could mean several inches of snow for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.

The wet pattern will continue through early next week with highs back in the 50s by Sunday and Monday.