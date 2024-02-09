Seattle weather: Dry Saturday, wet for Super Bowl Sunday

High pressure will push into the Pacific Northwest Friday and Saturday, bringing drier conditions and sunshine to some spots.

Isolated showers are still lingering in some areas of Western Washington Friday morning. The afternoon looks drier with highs in the mid 40s. The sun will make an appearance along with some cloud cover during the second half of the day.

For most, Saturday will be dry, but a passing system will bring some showers to the northern Washington Coast and eventually to Western Whatcom County and the San Juans. For the central and South Sound, expect a dry day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The ridge will remain over the area through Saturday, but by late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, a frontal system will push through Western Washington bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains. Super Bowl Sunday will be a wet day overall, with on-and-off showers.

Snow levels will drop back down to about 2,500 feet Sunday night. Anything that falls next week will be mostly light snow in the passes. The next seven days could bring several inches of fresh powder to the ski resorts.

The next break from the rain will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Rain showers return for Valentine's Day and the day after. No lowland snow or big storms are expected for at least the next ten days.