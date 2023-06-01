Dry, sunny, and warm start to June

After the second warmest May on record in Seattle, the first week of June will bring warm sunshine with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

You will see fewer clouds and a lot more sunshine Wednesday with highs around 70 degrees for most of the central and south Puget Sound areas. There will be a few clouds in the mix too, but the sun will prevail this afternoon.

This was officially the 2nd warmest May on record in Seattle with an average temperature of 60.9°. This number takes the average of our highs and lows for the month. May 2018 still holds the top spot with an average temperature of 61.2°.

It was also a dry month, totaling less than an inch of rain. Thank goodness for that soaker on May 5th. It would be in our best interest to see some decent June rainfall to help potentially delay wildfire season.

Meteorological summer begins today! While "June Gloom" is a possibility in Seattle, this month's long range forecast looks drier and warmer than average for Western Washington.

A low pressure system will drift into British Columbia Friday and Saturday bringing in southerly flow and warmer temperatures. Temperatures will drop a bit on Sunday due to onshore flow, but they'll quickly rebound as a ridge of high pressure develops over the region by midweek.