Seattle weather: Dry with high clouds for Halloween

Most of Western Washington will be under high clouds Halloween day and for trick-or-treating tonight.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will push east today bringing in more high clouds to Western Washington. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

Your trick-or-treat forecast is a good one! Temps will be close to 50 degrees in the Puget Sound lowlands with partly cloudy skies. The best part is, it will stay dry.

The next weather system to make an impact will hit Wednesday around the evening commute. Expect light rain to start as a warm front sweeps through the area. Rain will be heavy at times late Wednesday into Thursday. This system will pack a punch with the potential for a half inch to an inch of rain and breezy winds, gusting up to 30 mph in the interior.

This model (the GRAF) may be overdoing it, but you can see some areas in the south sound and the coast will be getting hit with more rain than the north sound.

Snow levels will stay high over the next seven days. Even though we will be seeing a series of storms this week and into early next week, I'm not expecting snow at the pass level.

We should get a break from the rain on Friday, with the next storm pushing through on Saturday. Another quick hitting system will push through on Sunday, so be prepared for a wet and breezy weekend.