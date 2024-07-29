Seattle weather: Drying out Tuesday, cloudy skies

Rain has returned to the Pacific Northwest this afternoon, bringing the first measurable rainfall for the month of July! The clouds will clear by midweek, and the summer weather returns into the weekend.

HEADLINES

As of 5:30 p.m., Seattle has seen the third-wettest July 29 on record! Most rainfall was along the coast and north interior.

Rain Since Midnight Western Washington (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures have also been cooler this afternoon as highs were 10 degrees below seasonal average.

TODAY HIGH TEMP (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight, clouds will be widespread and scattered showers will continue at times. Lows will stay mild in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Regional Overnight Lows (FOX 13 Seattle)

Waking up Tuesday, showers will linger along with mostly cloudy skies.

FUTURECAST 7am

Temperatures will be slightly warmer, still below average, but back into the low 70s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Showers will taper through Tuesday afternoon, but clouds will remain with a few potential sunbreaks.

FUTURECAST 4:30pm (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will start to build by the middle of the week, bringing the sunshine back by the afternoon and warmer temperatures. Upper level ridging will continue to build and amplify by the end of the week, bringing temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s.