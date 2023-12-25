Early showers with possible sunbreaks Tuesday

A wet Christmas Day for Western Washington! Mountain pass freezing rain and light snow also expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Cascade Pass through 10am Tuesday for elevation above 2500'. Expect some light snow, freezing rain and ice.

Overnight we will see the rain continue with lows only in the low 40s.

Winds will be gusty along the coast and around the north interior through early tomorrow morning.

Showers will be light and scattered early Tuesday morning along with a few more snowflakes for the passes.

Some sunbreaks are possible by the middle of the day, highs in the low 50s.

On and off showers will be around through the next week with highs in the low 50s. Overnight lows will be mild, above freezing for Western Washington.



