Early winds near the Cascades, light showers in places

Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, winds were gusty for some communities near the Cascades. While it'll stay blustery there throughout the afternoon, winds aren't expected to be as strong as they were overnight. Otherwise, we're tracking the potential for light showers and mild temperatures today.

Take a look at this view over Mount Baker from earlier this morning! The sunrise this morning was breathtaking.

You can plan on mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. There could be light showers at times, but this would be the exception rather than the rule.

Take a peek at Futurecast:

The High Wind Warning that was earlier in effect for communities like Fall City, North Bend, Enumclaw and Gold Bar expired at 10 a.m. We could still see gusts in the 30 mph range this afternoon.

The strongest winds today were over the higher elevations. Take a look at the wind reports from the last 24 hours or so.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

One note: there could be sneaker waves over the South Washington Coast today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, there's a better chance for cloudier skies and isolated showers. It'll be a cozy day around Western Washington!

Unfortunately, the forecast for the ski resorts is looking very dismal this week. While there might be light snow accumulation for some of the higher elevation resorts like Stevens Pass Sunday through Wednesday, it's looking (mostly) too mild over Snoqualmie Pass for much additional snow. Perhaps at most, there might be a rain/snow mix there. There's still time for this forecast to change, so stick with us!

Periodic, light and spotty showers remain in the forecast through Wednesday, but the rain doesn't look heavy, widespread or long-lasting. Beginning Monday and lasting through the rest of the workweek, there will be plenty of glimpses of sunshine (particularly later in the week by Thursday and Friday).

Keep in mind: we'll resume the familiar northwest trend of morning clouds and afternoon sunbreaks Tuesday through Friday.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

