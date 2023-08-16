Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Heat Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 AM PDT, Chelan County, Okanogan County

Excessive heat continues for Western Washington

Published 
FOX 13 Seattle

Temperatures to remain hot Wednesday

Strong high pressure remains in control over the PNW through Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the HOT zone. This will keep us under a couple of alerts.

Excessive heat continues today for many places in Western Washington. Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Thursday with more dramatic and widespread cooling on Friday. 

There are Excessive Heat Warnings in effect today for all areas highlighted in pink below. That's where the heat is the worst today. For the Heat Advisories in orange, there's a slightly lower threat for heat-related illnesses today (a "moderate" risk). Stay hydrated, dress in lightweight and light-colored clothing and head into a building with air-conditioning if you don't have it at home.

From 11 p.m. today to 11 p.m. tomorrow, a Heat Advisory goes in effect for Seattle, Tacoma and the Cascades. Due to cooler temperatures in Everett, Bellingham and the coast, no official heat alerts are posted for tomorrow. 

Unfortunately, fire danger remains elevated for the western slopes of the Cascades, generally above 1,500 feet. Please don't set the state on fire!

Friday morning should be absolutely lovely, featuring cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Any clouds clear for afternoon sunshine. 

The upper 70s last through Saturday before a brief comeback in the 80s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures land on either side of 80 degrees. 


Please take good care, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
