Excessive heat continues for Western Washington

Excessive heat continues today for many places in Western Washington. Slightly cooler temperatures arrive Thursday with more dramatic and widespread cooling on Friday.

There are Excessive Heat Warnings in effect today for all areas highlighted in pink below. That's where the heat is the worst today. For the Heat Advisories in orange, there's a slightly lower threat for heat-related illnesses today (a "moderate" risk). Stay hydrated, dress in lightweight and light-colored clothing and head into a building with air-conditioning if you don't have it at home.

From 11 p.m. today to 11 p.m. tomorrow, a Heat Advisory goes in effect for Seattle, Tacoma and the Cascades. Due to cooler temperatures in Everett, Bellingham and the coast, no official heat alerts are posted for tomorrow.

Unfortunately, fire danger remains elevated for the western slopes of the Cascades, generally above 1,500 feet. Please don't set the state on fire!

Friday morning should be absolutely lovely, featuring cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. Any clouds clear for afternoon sunshine.



The upper 70s last through Saturday before a brief comeback in the 80s on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday, temperatures land on either side of 80 degrees.



Please take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

