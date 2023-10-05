Seattle weather: Feeling like summer the next four days

An upper level ridge of high pressure will move over the Pacific Northwest the next few days, bringing warmer temperatures and more sunshine to Western Washington.

After morning clouds and fog evaporate, high temps will make it into the upper 60s and low 70s today with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

This is the perfect time to get out and take in the fall colors around Western Washington. King County is peaking a little earlier than most Western Washington counties this year, but most spots are near peak colors. The next couple of weeks will offer the best fall family photos before the leaves fall and the cleanup begins.

The ridge will stick with us through Saturday before it shifts east on Sunday. This will offer cool mornings and warm afternoons the next three days.

We will likely approach record heat on Saturday. The record for October 7 currently sits at 77 degrees (2022).

On Sunday, the ridge will shift east and open the door to our next storm system. Expect breezy, wet, and cool weather on Monday, with showers on Tuesday and another frontal system hitting on Wednesday.

Enjoy this beautiful early fall weather the next few days!