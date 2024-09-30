First week of October to feature sunshine, mostly dry weather in Seattle

The weather in Seattle for the first week of October is looking mostly dry and mild with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons.

People in Seattle woke up to mostly clear skies and chilly weather early Monday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, highs will lift to the mid to upper 60s for many backyards in Western Washington. Partly to mostly sunny skies will make for a lovely day for getting outside.

Temperatures today in Seattle will hover near the average (which stands at 67 degrees). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Earlier this morning, temperatures plunged into the 30s for places like Shelton, Olympia, JBLM and Bellingham. In fact, it was the coolest morning so far this season for many of those communities. While morning temperatures in these areas will be chilly at times this week, we're not currently expecting widespread lows in the 30s for the rest of this week. Thursday will likely be the coolest morning this week with lows dropping to the low 40s in some spots (e.g. the South and North Sound).



As a ridge of high pressure weakens somewhat tomorrow, an incoming low pressure system sweeping to our north will increase the clouds across Western Washington on Tuesday afternoon. Some isolated showers are possible near the Canadian border, over the Salish Sea and in parts of the Olympic Peninsula. Seattle will likely be dry on Tuesday, but I can't guarantee that it'll be entirely shower-free.

Temperatures will sag to the low 60s in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers return to parts of Western Washington Tuesday (primarily north of Seattle). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Drier weather returns for most on Wednesday (though a few showers may linger in the morning over the North Sound or North Cascades).



Thursday looks lovely with photogenic sunshine and highs landing in the mid 60s for Seattle.



There's another opportunity for wet weather on Friday, but there's still plenty of time for this aspect of the forecast to evolve.



Partly sunny skies take us into Saturday. Mother Nature will be serving up excellent weather for the Huskies game!

The weather will be similarly stunning for the Seahawks game on Sunday.

Get ready for a seriously gorgeous week in Seattle with plentiful sunshine and highs in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While we focus most of our forecasting on Western Washington and the Pacific Northwest, we've been keeping a close watch on the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on states like Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Virginia. Head here for continuing coverage.



Thanks so much for your viewership. We appreciate you greatly.



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan



