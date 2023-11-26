Seattle weather: Fog, sunshine and stagnant air

We're tracking fog, sunshine and stagnant air the next few days. Lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy weather return Friday and Saturday.

After a frosty and foggy start to the day, clouds will gradually erode and give way to bountiful sunshine this afternoon.

King Tides are on tap for the far Washington coast through Wednesday. Tuesday to Friday, the Strait and Puget Sound will experience King Tides. Right now, we're not expecting major (or even minor) flooding. We'll let you know if things change!

Also today, the South Washington Coast (including Long Beach) is facing the risk for dangerous sneaker waves. Stay away from the surf zone.

Over the passes today, highs will reach the 30s. We're not forecasting any weather-related problems for the passes in the short term beyond occasional frost this morning and later tonight.

A high pressure system is responsible for our stable weather. Unfortunately, air quality concerns arise with this type of pattern. Earlier this morning, air quality ranged from "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups." There's a stage one burn ban for Snohomish County.

Through Wednesday, freezing fog and frost remain a possibility each morning. Ultimately, the clouds will lift for beautiful sunshine. Stick with us for updates on the air quality concerns going forward.

Showers return late Thursday. Friday into Saturday, our classic trifecta of lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy weather are in store. Stay tuned for more details!

Take good care and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

